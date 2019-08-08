South Africa: Steinhoff Wants More Time to Complete Restructuring

Steinhoff International Holdings has requested consent from creditors to extend the date for the completion of the group's restructuring from August 9 to August 19, 2019, it said in a note to shareholders on Thursday.
In the note, Steinhoff said it had decided to request the extension despite what it deemed significant progress in the implementation of the restructuring, as well as the resolution of almost all matters required prior to beginning restructuring. However, it added, a few issues outside of the control of Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG) and Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH (SFHG) have not been concluded. Subscribe to Fin24's newsletter here
"The additional extension is required in order to allow sufficient time to put in place the final steps of the implementation of the restructuring," it said.
"The remaining matters are expected to be resolved shortly and the group continues to work to implement the restructuring as soon as possible." Steinhoff advised shareholders and other investors in the company to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group. READ: Steinhoff considers IPO of Pepkor Europe
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Steinhoff International Holdings was apparently considering an initial public offering of Pepkor Europe in an attempt to obtain funds for the next phase of its recovery plan. The business - which owns the Pepco and Dealz chains as well as Poundland in the UK - could sell shares in the next year, sources wanting to remain anonymous told the news agency.
Source: Fin24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.