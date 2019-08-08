Tanzania: 'You Are Safe', Government Tells Wildlife Officials

Dar es Salaam — Deputy Minister of natural resources and tourism Costantine Kanyasu has allayed fears by the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) about the safety of their employment following the decision to turn the upper part of Selous Game Reserve into a national park.

The decision was made by President John Magufuli about 20 days ago, when he was laying a foundation stone for the construction of the Stiegler's Gorge hydropower project in Ruaha delta.

The President directed the ministry of natural resources and tourism to re-demarcate the Selous Game Reserve to establish a national park, which will be named after Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The lower part according to the President will retain its current status as game reserve.

The minister made the assurance, while addressing Tawa officials from Maguruwe and Liwale game reserves.

Some of officials asked the deputy minister about the security of their employment following the President's decision.

Some of the officials, who spoke during the meeting, claimed that government's decision to raise the status of game reserves into national parks is weakening Tawa.

However, the deputy minister said that Tawa will continue to exist despite the government decision to demarcate Selous game reserve.

"Tawa, which was established to manage game reserve and wet lands, was established under the country's laws and it will continue to exist," said Mr Kanyasu.

The deputy minister, however said, the ministry plans to advise the President to look at the possibility of enabling Tawa to manage national parks, which are established due to the decision to upgrade game reserves into a national parks.

Recently the government upgraded Biharamulo, Burigi and Kimisi game reserves into Chato-Burigi national park.

"If our proposals isn't endorsed we will request the President to direct Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) to set aside funds, which will enable Tawa to operate," said the minister in a statement.