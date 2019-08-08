Tanzania: Yanga Will Be Balanced, Says Coach Zahera

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera said his side will be well balanced ahead of the CAF Champions League match against Township Rollers at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Yanga have since pitched a brief camp in Zanzibar doing final preparations before entertaining the Botswana based team in the first round, first leg tie of the continental top tier clubs competition.

The Jangwani Street club survived a real threat from Kariobangi Sharks in their international friendly encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday after forcing a 1-1 draw.

It was a tense match played on the day to wind up 'Wiki ya Wananchi' campaign, which was celebrated for the first time in the club's history and it will now be an annual event.

" As I said after Kariobangi Sharks match that despite my team playing good football, there was some lack of coordination among players due to different reporting time for the camp and that is why we are here to work on it," Zahera said.

Two seasons ago, Yanga were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by the same Township Rollers after losing 2-1 in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.

Rollers goals scored by Lemponye and Sikele in the 11th and 83rd minutes respectively, while Y anga's consolation goal was netted in the 30th minute by Obrey Chirwa, who is currently with Azam FC .

Yanga was eliminated from the tournament after a barren draw in the away fixture in Gaborone, Botswana. With such background, Yanga will definitely be looking for revenge.

The return leg will be held in G a - b o - r o n e on either A u - gust 23 or 25th this year and the aggregate winner will face the winner of the game between Eswatini's Green Mamba and Zambia's Zesco United.

Apart from Y anga, Tanzania Mainland have other three teams in the continental two major showpiece at the club level--CAF Champions League and Confederation.

Mainland Champions Simba will compete in Champions League, which they reached quarter finals last season and they will be seeking their up the bar this season.

Azam FC and KMC will feature in the CAF C o n - f e d - eration Cup tournament. In another development, the former Yanga midfielder Thabani Kamusoko has thanked the club for the good time he had throughout his stay there and has since wished them all the best for the next season.

" Let me take this chance to thank the management, members and fans for giving me the chance to showcase my potential for four years," Kamusoko wrote on his Instagram page.

He added that it was great to play for one of the biggest clubs in East Africa. "Let me wish them (Y anga) all the best for the new season and God willing, we shall meet again," the Zimbabwean player wrote.