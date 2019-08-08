Tanzania: Local Govt Leader Brutally Killed, 2 Hurt in Kahama

8 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Kahama

A LOCAL government leader from Nyambula locality, Ngogwa Ward in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, Khamis Kadelanha (58), has been brutally killed and two others injured by yet to be identified assailants.

Nyambula Village Executive Officer (VEO), William Mzava spoke to reporters yesterday, saying the grisly incident occurred yesterday morning. He said two others are undergoing treatment at Kahama hospital.

According to Mr Mzava, the assassinated local government leader met his fate while he was in bed with his wife, identified as Shija Maziku (45).

He said the assassins attacked Kadelanha using sharp objects, killing him instantly. Mr Mzava said one person who is a relative of the deceased (name withheld), is being held in connection with the deadly assault.

A manhunt has been launched in search of other suspects who are still at large. The deceased's brother, Mr Dalali Kadelanha, said he was saddened by the incident that had never happened before in their area.

He said on the material night, he heard noises but ignored them, thinking they were from drunkards outside, until later when they realized that his brother was under attack.

A witness identified as Katarina Mihayo said she managed to arrive at the scene immediately after the incident and relayed information to the village leadership, which in turn informed the police who came and picked the body of the deceased.

She said the police also took the deceased's wife who sustained serious injuries.

Shinyanga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Richard Abwao confirmed the incident, identifying another injured person as Shija Kadilanha (35 ) who is the deceased's sister. She suffered multiple cuts on her body.

He said the incident had close connection with superstitious beliefs.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

