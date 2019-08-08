Tanzania: Relief to Motorists As Fuel Prices Drop Again

MOTORISTS have all reasons to smile after energy regulator lowered petrol and diesel prices by 160/- and 102/-per litre respectively.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), announced yesterday that retail and wholesale prices for petrol, diesel, and kerosene decreased throughout the board for between 3.0 and 8.0 per cent for consignment imported through Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Mtwara ports.

Retail prices for petrol imported through Dar es Salaam port decreased by 6.9 per cent or 160/- to 2,153/-a litre, diesel by 4.63 per cent or 102/- to 2,107/-, and kerosene by 3.75 per cent or 81/-to 2,086/-.

Wholesale prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene imported via Dar port went down almost same as of retail prices. For Tanga consignment retail and wholesale prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene imported also decreased compared to prices that of last month.

The prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene for the Northern regions namely Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara have decreased by 134/-a litre, 103/-a litre and 163/-a litre respectively.Retail prices of petrol and diesel for the southern regions namely; Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma have declined by 105/-a litre and 124/-a litre, respectively.

Ewura said petrol station operators in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions are advised to source kerosene from Dar es Salaam and therefore, "the retail prices of kerosene for those regions is based on the cost of the product received through Dar port and bridging cost to the regions".

The report showed the districts with highest petrol price are Uvinza, Kigoma at 2,39 1/-a liter, followed by Kyerwa, Kagera 2,390/- and Karagwe, Kagera 2,385/-then Kigoma urban 2,384/-.

The price difference between Dar and Uvinza is 216/-a litre and is due to distance from the seaport. The road distance between Dar es Salaam and Kigoma is slightly over 1,200 kilo metres.