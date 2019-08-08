Uganda: Court Fines Three Prostitutes and 18 Other Idlers Over Loitering

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's has fined 21 people over lingering aimlessly on city streets.

The group which comprised of three prostitutes appeared in a session presided over by Buganda Road Magistrate, Mr Robert Mukanza and pleaded guilty to one count of being common nuisance as to read to them.

"The accused persons have not wasted court's time and are first time offenders who have no previous criminal record. For that reason, court sentences them to pay a fine of Shs400,000 and in default, they should spend five months in jail," Mr Mukanza held.

The convicted prostitutes according to the charge sheet are Annet Musiimenta, 28, Eva Kajumba and Patience Omita residents of Kasubi and Kawempe Kampala suburbs, respectively.

Other convicts are Joyce Nakamya, 23, Joan Tinno, 20, Shamim Nakito, 28, Eve Nantogo, 35, Judith Nsasira, 27, Sharon Lala, 24, Julian Kebirungi, 20, Christine Atusasire,28, Sarah Namubiru, 29, Zikusoka Namutebi, 28, Stecia Namulindwa,23, Fred Kasada, 24, Isma Kiwalabye, 36, Ismail Nkambwe, 23, Sandra Nakawunde, 24, Bosco Kyangwa, 39 and Hassat Nansuna, 25.

Prosecution led by Ms Patricia Chingtho contended that the convicts and others still at large on the night of July 12, 2019 at Willian Street in Kampala, without reason obstructed and inconvenienced the public in the exercise of their common rights there by leading to the conclusion that they were a common nuisance.