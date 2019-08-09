Zimbabwe: Chinyengetere Relishes Champs League Return

Rodwell Chinyengetere wants to quickly forget his fruitless stint in the South African Premiership as he tries to reignite his career by grabbing the opportunity that comes with playing in the CAF Champions League.

Chinyengetere is back at FC Platinum after an unsuccessful stint at Baroka.

He is part of the Zvishavane side that will take on Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets in a preliminary round first leg fixture at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre tomorrow.

FC Platinum, who welcomed back coach Norman Mapeza on Monday, arrived in Lilongwe last night en-route to Blantyre.

The Zimbabwe champions will proceed to Blantyre today ahead of tomorrow's encounter against the club coached by Callisto Pasuwa.

"I am back in Zimbabwe and it's a challenge for me from the previous experience I have had in the Champions League.

"Of course, it's an opportunity, given that my stay in South Africa was not rosy so, in my heart, I feel this the time where I need everyone to see I can still play," Chinyengetere told The Herald. FC Platinum are a changed side following the departure of Ali Sadiki, Farai Madhanaga and the Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis. First-choice 'keeper Petros Mhari, who is back in Zimbabwe after a trial stint in South Africa, missed the trip as he is mourning his late father who passed away last Sunday.

"The squad might not be the same but the players we have are geared up, we are helping each other. "(Pasuwa) knows the type of football we play in Zimbabwe but we are ready for everything.

"We just want to express ourselves," said Chinyengetere.