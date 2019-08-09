Zimbabwe: Vincent Mbega, Manager Fight

Cameroonian midfielder Vincent Mbega left Zimbabwe an unhappy man after he reportedly had an open altercation with his manager which led him to ditch Dynamos.

Mbega was roped in by Dynamos during the pre-season along with compatriot Claude Junior Ngahan but he has since returned home barely six months into the contract.

Reports from the DeMbare camp say the player and his manager were at some point at each other's throats over unfulfilled contractual obligations.

"This guy was no longer settled. He has been giving excuses every time to the coach that he is injured and it had become a routine every Tuesday he won't train.

"He looked unhappy, he wasn't the same guy who had so much zeal when he joined the club," said a source. However, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said he could not comment on the private matters between a player and his manager.

He said the Glamour Boys had met all their contractual obligations and only agreed to terminate the contract at the player's request.

"We don't speak about what happens outside of Dynamos. What we know is we agreed to a mutual consensus to terminate the contract with the said player.

"For the sake of our brand, we are very mindful of the past experiences we had with players such as (Christian) Epoupa.

"It was a regrettable experience and like I said the new leadership is very professional and will not want to be found wanting again as a club.

"I am glad we have a very competent leadership and I tell you that you will never hear of such things again. We respect contracts and we are doing things by the book.

"What we want is to build a strong institution that can compete for honours at home and abroad. "As you know, we just act on the recommendations brought to us by the technical team when it comes to players," said Farawo.

Mbega is a former Cameroon Under-20 World Cup player who once turned out for Spanish side Mallorca II in the Segunda B, between 2010 and 2013.