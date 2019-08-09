South Africa: Climate Justice Through a Feminist Lens

8 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alia Kajee and Nicole Rodel

Holistic solutions to the climate crisis must be transparent and participatory to guarantee that basic needs are met; centring women in these dialogues would put emphasis on solutions and policies that are gender inclusive.

On 9 August, South Africa celebrates Women's Day in commemoration of the 1956 women's march, when thousands gathered to protest pass-laws under the Apartheid regime in defence of women's agency.

Internationally, a right-wing pendulum swing threatens basic human rights everywhere. Acts of terror have been on the rise across the globe, from the most recent attack in Northeast Nigeria to killings in Mosques in New Zealand or churches in Sri Lanka. Democratic processes are backsliding in India and political leaders in the global north incite racism, while border control policies are caging children that will be traumatised for years to come. Even then, we only have until 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees before the climate crisis reaches the point of no return and increasingly extreme weather events change life as we know it; as basic human rights such as access to food and water - and democracy - are as endangered as the one million species at risk of extinction.

Women, often recognised...

