Eritrea: Workshop On Improving Quality of Seeds

Barentu — A workshop aimed at improving the quality of crop seeds through applying various methods was conducted in Barentu on 6 August.
At the workshop that was attended by representatives of farmers and agricultural experts, Mr. Hagos Gebremariam, head of seeds quality control in the region, said that the objective of the workshop was to increase the understanding of farmers so that they use quality and draught and diseases resistant seeds and thereby boost agricultural production.
Indicating that developing select seeds and strengthening quality control have significant contribution in boosting agricultural production, Mr. Kesete Eyob and Zenawi Tesfabrhan, agricultural experts, called on farmers to apply the advice they are provided by agricultural experts in their daily farming activities.
The participants on their part adopted various recommendations that could have important input in the effort to develop and control crops seeds and called for regular and timely quality control activities and follow-up by agricultural experts.
Read the original article on Shabait.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.