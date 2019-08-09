Eritrea: Support to Fistula Victims

Mendefera — During a tour they conducted to the Fistula Treatment Center at the Mendefera Referral Hospital, the women's association of the Halhale Agricultural Research Institute have contributed material support to fistula victims.
The support included sanitation materials and other materials that are essential to the treatment of the victims.
According to the coordinator of the program, the objective of the visit to the Fistula Treatment Center was to extend moral and material support to the victims.
Commending that the free of charge treatment the Government is providing to fistula victims is registering promising result, Dr. Habte Hailemelekot, head of the National Fistula Treatment Center, said that many of the victims have received proper treatment and are leading normal way of life.
Dr. Habte went on to say that under age marriages, FGM and other harmful practices are the main causes for the prevalence of fistula problem and called on the public, administrations and stakeholders to reinforce participation in the effort to avoid harmful practices.
