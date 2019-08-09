Sudan: Lt. Gen. Saeed Receives Delegation of Youth Revolutionary Council

Khartoum — Chairman of the Professional and Social Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. (pilot) Salah Abdul-Khalig Seed, received at the Republican Palace Thursday a delegation of the Youth Revolutionary Coalition and got informed on its plans for the coming stage.
Lt. Gen. Saeed has affirmed his support and sponsorship to programs of the Youth Revolutionary Coalition for reform and rehabilitation and the Green Khartoum initiative.
Member of the coalition, Ibrahim Issa Mohamed, indicated that the coalition focuses fully in the implementation of field work, explaining that they are currently working in a partnership with Burouq Investment Company for development of Khartoum State and making it a green capital.
He said that their work and programs will extend to the other states of Sudan.
In a press statement, member of the coalition, Mohamed Al-Zain Abdul-Wahid, the coalition's programs include implementation of a number of projects, especially in the sports and cultural fields.
Meanwhile, the Youth Revolutionary Coalition delegation has congratulated the Sudanese people on the signing of the constitutional document by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which will pave the way for formation of the transitional government structures.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.