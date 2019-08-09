Sudan: Lt. Gen. Saeed Receives Delegation of Youth Revolutionary Council

Khartoum — Chairman of the Professional and Social Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. (pilot) Salah Abdul-Khalig Seed, received at the Republican Palace Thursday a delegation of the Youth Revolutionary Coalition and got informed on its plans for the coming stage.

Lt. Gen. Saeed has affirmed his support and sponsorship to programs of the Youth Revolutionary Coalition for reform and rehabilitation and the Green Khartoum initiative.

Member of the coalition, Ibrahim Issa Mohamed, indicated that the coalition focuses fully in the implementation of field work, explaining that they are currently working in a partnership with Burouq Investment Company for development of Khartoum State and making it a green capital.

He said that their work and programs will extend to the other states of Sudan.

In a press statement, member of the coalition, Mohamed Al-Zain Abdul-Wahid, the coalition's programs include implementation of a number of projects, especially in the sports and cultural fields.

Meanwhile, the Youth Revolutionary Coalition delegation has congratulated the Sudanese people on the signing of the constitutional document by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which will pave the way for formation of the transitional government structures.