Sudan: Lt. Gen. Saeed Receives Delegation of Youth Revolutionary Council

8 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Professional and Social Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. (pilot) Salah Abdul-Khalig Seed, received at the Republican Palace Thursday a delegation of the Youth Revolutionary Coalition and got informed on its plans for the coming stage.

Lt. Gen. Saeed has affirmed his support and sponsorship to programs of the Youth Revolutionary Coalition for reform and rehabilitation and the Green Khartoum initiative.

Member of the coalition, Ibrahim Issa Mohamed, indicated that the coalition focuses fully in the implementation of field work, explaining that they are currently working in a partnership with Burouq Investment Company for development of Khartoum State and making it a green capital.

He said that their work and programs will extend to the other states of Sudan.

In a press statement, member of the coalition, Mohamed Al-Zain Abdul-Wahid, the coalition's programs include implementation of a number of projects, especially in the sports and cultural fields.

Meanwhile, the Youth Revolutionary Coalition delegation has congratulated the Sudanese people on the signing of the constitutional document by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which will pave the way for formation of the transitional government structures.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.