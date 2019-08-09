Angola: Resident Akufo-Addo Leaves for Angola On Two-Day Official Visit

8 August 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday left Ghana for Angola on a two-day official visit to that country.

The visit, which is at the invitation of Angola's President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, is the first by a Ghanaian President and is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

Whilst in Angola, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Energy, Mr. John Peter Amewu, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, August 9, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

