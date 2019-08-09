Sudan: Two Young Women Die in Sudan Floods

El Gezira / Khartoum / Darfur / Kassala — Two young women (20 and 22) have died in Sudan's El Gezira state after heavy rains and flash floods devastated several villages this week. At least 12 states across Sudan have been affected.

The commissioner of El Gurashi locality, Mohamed Abdallah, said the villages of Awlad Imam, Ghaniwa and Wad Ed Musalamiya were affected. He lamented that 20-year-old university student Kheirat El Jazouli and 22-year-old Maram Hamedelnil lost their lives in the destruction that followed torrential downpours.

He attributed the damage of villages to drainage problems "the waters just have nowhere to go". Six other people reported minor injuries.

Khartoum

This week, heavy rains in Khartoum led to the death of three people from the same family after their home in El Safwa was hit by lightning. About 77 houses collapsed at El Safira in Omdurman.

Floods also washed away large parts of the road between Khartoum and Bara in North Kordofan, after it swept through the Wadi El Jidad in Jabrat El Sheikh, disrupting traffic and accumulating large tail-backs of cars and lorries. In River Nile state, floods caused material damage and collapse of a number of houses in El Matamma locality.

Darfur, Kassala

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, according to the Undersecretary of Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health, 12 states in the country have been affected by torrential rains.

Undersecretary Suleiman Abdeljabbar said in a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday that El Kuma and Tawila in North Darfur and El Girba locality in Kassala have been particularly affected.

