Sudan: West Darfur Doctors Strike for Third Day

El Geneina — The doctors of El Geneina Teaching Hospital in the West Darfur capital have continued their strike, which entered the third consecutive day, in protest against the appointment of a director-general with roots in the former regime. They are also calling for the rehabilitation of the hospital and the provision of equipment and medicines.
Yesterday, Hasoun Abakar, member of the coordinating committee of the medical and health professionals, which is affiliated to the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) told Radio Dabanga from El Geneina that they will continue the strike until the coordination demands are met with the dismissal of the new director general and the appointment of one of the coordination options.
On Monday, doctors working at El Geneina Teaching Hospital in West Darfur, downed tools in protest against the appointment of a new director-general of the state Ministry of Health. The protestors consider him a symbol of the former regime.
In a letter to the director of the hospital, the medics stated that they will continue the strike until their demands for the dismissal of the director-general and a better coordination of their work are fulfilled.
