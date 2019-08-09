Sudan: Under Secretary Hale - U.S. Will Stand By Sudan During Transition

8 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, David Hale affirmed on Wednesday that the USA will stand by the Sudanese people during the transitional period.

Hale said during a press conference in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, concluding a tour of the region which has also taken him to Somalia and Kenya, that his country is focused on helping the Sudanese people during the transitional period that will start in the coming days.

"America is fully committed to helping Sudan transition to a civilian-led government that reflects the will of the people," Hale said.

He added that the USA will work on helping the Sudanese people to make the three-year transition period move with a degree of legitimacy requested by the Sudanese people.

"During his visit to Sudan, he had heard "very strong pledges of commitment by all the people he met to make the transition agreement work, and to hold accountable those who committed crimes against civilians", he said.

State Sponsors of Terrorism

Hale cautioned that his country still needs to settle some issues with Sudan before considering removing it from the list of state sponsors of terrorism: "There are a number of things that we look forward to engaging with a civilian-led government in Sudan," he said, adding that these included human rights, religious freedom, and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as "promoting internal peace, political stability and economic recovery in Sudan".

During his visit to Khartoum, Hale met with representatives from the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), along with civil society actors, including women and youth, who were in the forefront demanding change in Sudan.

Ahead of his visit, the US State Department said that Hale intended to "encourage full and timely implementation of the agreements reached on July 17, and August 4, to create a civilian-led transitional government, and underscore our expectation that the transitional government will reflect the will of the Sudanese people".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.