South Africa: The Junior Management Core Talking to the Youth

8 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Following its slogan " We do not go where the path may lead, instead where there is no path and leave a trail for others to follow", the Junior Management Core is engaging in awareness campaigns targeting the youth and making them aware on crimes that affect them, seeking partnership with them in the fight against crime and preaching moral regeneration.

Mthatha Cluster Junior Management Core Structure conducted an awareness campaign at Chief Bhekisizwe JSS Nothintwa locality Ngcwanguba A/A in Mqanduli yesterday where a memorial lecture on the life of Chief Bhekisizwe was also conducted. The youth that listened attentively was made aware of circumstances after committing crime. They were also informed about lifting of fingerprints that may be a hindrance to them for their brighter future.

In addition an awareness was made on drug/substance abuse and its effects on their bodies and minds. Talking to the Traditional Leaders, they were informed about Traditional Policing that was launched by MEC for Safety, Liaison and Transport, Ms Weziwe Tikana in February this year which brings police service to the people and takes full charge and responsibility. They further pleaded with them to work hand and glove with the police by reporting crime affecting their people and discourage acts of taking law into their own hands.

