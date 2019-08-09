South Africa: Community Outreach Campaign At Sunny South

press release

Kidds Beach police station celebrated Women's Day by hosting an Imbizo at Sunny South Ncerha Village yesteday.

Different stakeholders including the Department of Justice, Parole Board, Department of Social Development, Sassa, Safety and Liaison, East London Cluster Station Commanders, Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), CPO's, Sport and Culture, EMS, Zest for Life (NGO),Chief Nongenile Phato, Chief Makinana, Councilor Toni and the delegation from Chief Jongilanga's office were also part of the event.

All the delegation were given an opportunity to have a word in the event.

Councilor Toni welcomed everyone in attendance. "We need to work hand in gloves with the police so that our community feels safe and secured" Chief Makinana said.

Mrs Sinqoto from Safety and Liaison gave a description of the reason of the Imbizo followed by the Kidds Beach Station Commander Captain Sango who gave crime overview and indicated that the problematic crime in Kidds Beach are housebreaking, theft and drugs that are utilized by the youth. She emphasized the point that parents don't come forward and report such activities to police. She sensitized the community members to report criminal activities that are taking place in the area.

The Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Kanuka summarized the crime overview of Kidds Beach and commended the community because the crime showed a decrease in their area after police had Imbizos.

Also community members were given the opportunity to ask questions and amongst their challenges was the mobile police station that they are in need of. They also asked for the training of CPF members and the revival of Sector crime structures so as to fight crime.

Community appreciated the Imbizo that was initiated for them by SAPS and Safety and Liaison and the inputs given by the stakeholders.

Among the stakeholders was the honourable Deputy Executive Mayor Matana of Buffalo City Metro Municipality who delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was well attended by the community with no incidents reported.