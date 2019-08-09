Ghana: President Leaves for 2-Day Visit to Angola

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday left the country for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Angola, at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The visit, the first by a Ghanaian president, is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

A statement issued by the Presidency, yesterday said while in Angola, President Akufo-Addo would hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart, and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

It said the President was accompanied by a delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu.

Others, it said were Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The statement said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in the President's stead until he returns home on Friday, August, 9 2019.