Ghana: President Leaves for 2-Day Visit to Angola

9 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday left the country for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Angola, at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The visit, the first by a Ghanaian president, is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

A statement issued by the Presidency, yesterday said while in Angola, President Akufo-Addo would hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart, and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

It said the President was accompanied by a delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu.

Others, it said were Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The statement said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in the President's stead until he returns home on Friday, August, 9 2019.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Angola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.