Ghana: Ho Central Prison Embarks On Vegetable Production

Ho — THE Ho Central Prison has embarked on a green house vegetable production project to supplement the ration of the inmates.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) in-charge of the Volta Region, Victor Agbelengor, told the Ghanaian Times here on Wednesday that a trial production of cucumber on the farm had already yielded bountiful results.

The plan, he said, was to produce tomatoes, pepper and other vegetables on a large scale not only for consumption by the prisoners but also for sale to the public.

DPP Agbelengor said that two prison officers had been sent to Dawenya for training in green house management, as part of the farm's programme.

The green house is located on a 120 x 30 plot outside the correctional centre. said that convicts deployed on the farm would acquire the vegetable production skills to facilitate their reintegration into society, after leaving prison walls.

He disclosed that the GHS 100,000 project was supported by public-spirited individuals who donated the green house facilities to the prison.

Meanwhile, the congestion at the Ho Central Prison has reached a new height, with 574 inmates stuck in the cells meant for 150 people with, no room for stretching out their legs or arms.

DDP Agbelengor, therefore, renewed his appeal to government to convert the 600-capacity old Border Guards Training School at Akoefe into a prison camp to ease the congestion at the Ho Central Prisons.