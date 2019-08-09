Somalia: Konis Stadium to Be Renamed After Slaim Mayor Eng Yarisow

Koonis Stadium in Mogadishu is set to be renamed in honor of Slain Mayor Eng Yarisow. The announcement comes on the day the capital is set to hold memorial ceremony for the slain mayor who succumbed to injuries in a terrorist attack in his office.

Two staff members have so far been implicated in the planning and execution of the attacks which was immediately claimed by the Al-Shabab militant. Mayor Yarisow was mourned by several people who praised his diligent work in improving infrastructure and security around the capital.