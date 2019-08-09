Somalia: Konis Stadium to Be Renamed After Slaim Mayor Eng Yarisow

Koonis Stadium in Mogadishu is set to be renamed in honor of Slain Mayor Eng Yarisow. The announcement comes on the day the capital is set to hold memorial ceremony for the slain mayor who succumbed to injuries in a terrorist attack in his office.
Two staff members have so far been implicated in the planning and execution of the attacks which was immediately claimed by the Al-Shabab militant. Mayor Yarisow was mourned by several people who praised his diligent work in improving infrastructure and security around the capital.
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.