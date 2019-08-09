Rwanda: President Kagame in Maputo for Signing Ceremony of Peace and Reconciliation Agreement

press release

Maputo — President Kagame is in Maputo, Mozambique for the Signing Ceremony of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement.

On 1 August 2019, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique signed a peace agreement with RENAMO, the country's main opposition party to end decades of hostilities and a war that killed 1 million people. The deal was signed in Gorongosa National Park, where RENAMO had maintained its military headquarters.

Today, a new agreement will be signed in the country's capital Maputo, pledging peaceful national elections to be held on October 2019. Previous elections have been marred by violence and RENAMO allegations that the ruling party FRELIMO rigged results.

In July 2018, President Nyusi of Mozambique led a State Visit to Rwanda. The visit was preceded by the first Joint Permanent Commission leading to new agreements in Air Services (BASA); Visa waiver; Science, Technology, Higher Education and Professional Training; and Investment Promotion. This visit followed President Kagame's State Visit to Mozambique in October 2016, and the signing of agreements in Political Consultations, Culture, Tourism, Mineral Resources, Public Administration, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.