Ghana: Takoradi Girls Kidnapping - Police Arrest Third Suspect ... in Nigeria

One more suspect has been arrested in Nigeria in connection with the three missing Takoradi girls case.

The arrest of Chika John Nnodim on August 5, 2019, brings the number of arrested suspects in the case to three.

The suspect was arrested in joint operation carried out by the Ghana Police Service and their Nigerian counterparts.

A reliable source at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the Ghana Police Service and their counterparts, the Nigerian Police, were going through the necessary processes to extradite Nnodim to Ghana to assist in investigations.

The source urged the public to remain calm whilst the police investigate the matter thoroughly.

Samuel Udeotuk Wills, 28, was first arrested by the police earlier this year, but escaped from police custody after being remanded in court for the offence of kidnapping.

He was later rearrested and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody.

The second suspect, John Oji, was also arrested by the police in neighbouring Togo.

Oji, had since been remanded into police custody whilst investigations continue.

The police last Friday retrieved three human remains from the septic tank close to the place of abode of Wills, the prime suspect in connection with the kidnapping case.

Another fourth victim had so far been retrieved from another septic tank.

The police last Saturday met families of the three missing Takoradi girls after human remains alleged to be that of the girls were discovered in a manhole at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis on Friday.

The kidnapped girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on December 21, 2018; 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018 and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on December 4, 2018.