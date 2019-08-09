Ghana: 30 Women Entrepreneurs With Disability Benefit From Presidential Empowerment Programme

A total of GH¢31,500 has been disbursed to 30 women entrepreneurs with disability (WED) to enable them grow their businesses.

Of the amount, GH¢11,500 was given to women in the trade and commerce industry, GH¢11,000 to the fashion and beauty industry, and GH¢9,000 to the food and beverages industry.

It forms part of the Presidential Empowerment Programme to support 1,000 women entrepreneurs with disabilities to improve their livelihoods to realise goals number five, eight and ten of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Addressing the beneficiaries in Accra, yesterday, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Business Development, said the programme which is expected to last for two years, has supported almost 200 women out of the 1,000 women.

He noted that, a total of GH¢200,000 had been disbursed to women entrepreneurs with disabilities across the country as part of the programme.

Dr Awal stated that, the initiative was to empower WED build their capacities and grow their businesses to enable them employ more people of their kind, adding that, "The country cannot develop and achieve the goals of the SDGs without including persons with disability."

He disclosed that, the Presidential Empowerment for Men with Disability would be launched next year to support 500 men to grow their businesses.

"We want to build an inclusive society, hence, integrate persons with disability which constitute 5 per cent of the country's population in the society and help them grow their businesses," he said.

Dr Awal explained that, beneficiaries would not be required to pay any interest on the amount, except to pay back only 50 per cent of the amount received under the programme.

"I want to encourage those benefiting today to try and employ at least one more person, so we can deal with the unemployment situation in the country," he added.

He noted that, all beneficiaries had been trained to build their capacities to manage their businesses well, saying, "We are going to monitor them so that they do well and give more funds to those that will do well to expand their businesses."

Dr Awal entreated beneficiaries to participate in his outfit's business support programmes for constant interactions to enable them gain more ideas to grow their businesses.

He, therefore, advised beneficiaries to take advantage of the Free Senior High policy and send their children to school.

Madam Eugenia Eva Kpokpli, a beneficiary, thanked government for their support and promised to work hard, saying, the funds will help her expand her business.