Ghana: C/R NPP Backs Decision to Suspend First Vice Chairman

Cape Coast — The Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has backed its earlier decision for indefinite suspension of the Regional First Vice Chairman of the party, Horace Ekow Ewusi, explaining that the process was procedural and constitutional.

It said the regional executive committee's adoption of the Regional Disciplinary Committee's recommendation to suspend Mr Ewusi was procedural and constitutional.

Addressing a news conference held at the party's regional office, Richard Tekyi-Mensah, the Regional Secretary of the party, admonished people who are aggrieved with decision of the regional party to go through the party's laid-down procedure for seeking redress than resort to violence and vandalisation of properties at regional party office.

It followed series of agitations and demonstrations by some aggrieved party supporters over suspension of the regional first vice chairman of the party and subsequent destruction of some properties at the regional party office.

Last Tuesday, a group calling itself Concerned Supporters of the NPP, in their bid to register their displeasure against the decision, took over the highway thereby bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

They later moved to the regional office of the party where they vandalised the office as they smashed doors and windows of the building and a vehicle parked at the premises, carried placards with inscription, 'Unfair treatment of Ekow Ewusi must stop', 'Chairman Kutin must go' and 'Let's unite the party for election 2020.'

Prior to the demonstration, the group organised a news conference where they called on the party to reconsider its decision and argued that they were aware of varying dubious unlawful attempts spearheaded by Robert Kutin Jnr, the Regional Chairman, to tarnish reputation of Mr Ewusi.

Mr Tekyi-Mensah said the Regional First Vice Chairman dishonored and disrespected the Regional Disciplinary Committee's invitation to appear before it, the committee, a constitutionally established body of the party clothed with powers to investigate all party issues bothering on indiscipline and anything that had potential of bringing party into disrepute.

"It is discipline that we want to adhere to in our quest to win all 23 parliamentary seats and win 60 percent of popular votes for the president in 2020 elections, refusal to appear before the committee and report to Regional Executive Committee recommended Mr Ewusi should be suspended indefinitely from his position as First Vice Chairman.