Ghana: Six Nabbed By National Security in Kumasi

Kumasi — A special operation conducted by a team of national security operatives led to the arrest of four Indians and two Ghanaians.

It was not immediately known the rationale behind the operation, but it is believed those arrested were gold dealers or buyers.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of yesterday, took off at Ahodwo in Kumasi, with some bars of gold and an undisclosed amount of money seized from those arrested.

Ahodwo is noted to be the hub of some gold dealers, especially some Indians.

Their names were not immediately given and they have been taken to Accra for further questioning.

A police source at the Ashanti Regional Police Command confirmed the operation but declined to give further details saying "the national security personnel just informed us of their presence in Kumasi for the operation, and so we cannot make any comment".

The Ghanaian Times gathered that a local gold dealer who has been doing business with some Indians had his licence and some gold bars seized without being arrested.