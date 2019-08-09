Ghana: Six Nabbed By National Security in Kumasi

9 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — A special operation conducted by a team of national security operatives led to the arrest of four Indians and two Ghanaians.

It was not immediately known the rationale behind the operation, but it is believed those arrested were gold dealers or buyers.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of yesterday, took off at Ahodwo in Kumasi, with some bars of gold and an undisclosed amount of money seized from those arrested.

Ahodwo is noted to be the hub of some gold dealers, especially some Indians.

Their names were not immediately given and they have been taken to Accra for further questioning.

A police source at the Ashanti Regional Police Command confirmed the operation but declined to give further details saying "the national security personnel just informed us of their presence in Kumasi for the operation, and so we cannot make any comment".

The Ghanaian Times gathered that a local gold dealer who has been doing business with some Indians had his licence and some gold bars seized without being arrested.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.