Ghana: Samsung Launches Galaxy Note10

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note10, a new line of premium smartphones that combines elegant design with powerful performance and productivity tools to help users make the most of every moment.

Inspired by a generation that flows seamlessly between work and life, the Galaxy Note10 gives users the freedom to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit, all on-the-go.

For years, the Galaxy Note series has helped millions of loyal users around the world pursue their passions and achieve their goals, and with the Galaxy Note10, Samsung is helping users do more of what they love.

Eugene Nahm, Managing Director of Samsung Ghana, speaking at the launch said: "From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features. The Galaxy Note10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next-level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavours at a moment's notice,"

He said: "Every element of Galaxy Note10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they're finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favourite mobile game, the Galaxy Note10 will help them do it faster and better."

Galaxy Note users appreciate the power of sophisticated design--not just the look and feel of their device, but for the experience it offers. Every element of the Galaxy Note10 is crafted to be sleek, slim and distraction-free, so users can devote their full attention to the ideas, projects, and content that matters most.

For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note comes in two sizes, so consumers can find the Note that's best for them. The Galaxy Note10 opens up the Note to users who want the power of the S Pen and ultimate productivity in a compact form factor, packing a 6.3-inch Cinematic Infinity Display into the most compact Note yet. The Galaxy Note10+ features the biggest Note display ever with a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity Display on a device that's still easy to hold and easy to use.