Ghana: National Ambulance Service Receives 14 New AEDs ... to Aid Emergency Healthcare Delivery

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) yesterday received 14 new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to aid in the delivery of emergency healthcare in the country.

The donation worth Gh₵75,000 was donated by the Origin Foundation in partnership with the Charity Begins At Home (CBAH) Foundation, both non-governmental organisations focused on improving healthcare delivery in the country.

Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAS, thanked both foundations for the donation, noting that, the service was in dire need of several equipment and machines for a swift delivery of services.

"I can assure you that the machines would be used efficiently and some would be sent to the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School (PECTS) to be used to train the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)," he disclosed.

Prof Zakariah was hopeful that there would be more collaboration in the future to further enhance the delivery of emergency services and the capability of the service.

Mr Julius Agogo, Founder of CBAH Foundation, thanked the CEO for accepting the machines and hoped that more technicians could be trained on how to use them to boost the resources within the service.

He stated that CBAH and Origin had noticed the disparity between healthcare delivery in the country as compared to European countries and this was the major force behind the donation.

According to Mr Agogo, this was the first of many projects to be instituted to improve the resources in the health sector and the emergency services, adding that, "in the near future more equipments and skill enhancement workshops can be made to improve the capabilities and skills of all health workers in the country".

Mr David Donkor, Founder of Origin Foundation, disclosed that the vast difference in emergency healthcare delivery between Ghana and other parts of the world was of great concern to his foundation.

The AEDs, he noted, would help the Ambulance Service and add value to the service to make people value the service and see its importance.