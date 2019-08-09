Ghana: GIJ 1987-89 Year Group Congratulates Prof Amin Alhassan

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) 1987-89 year group has congratulated Professor Amin Alhassan on his appointment as the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Dr Frankie Asare-Donkor, Convenor of the GIJ 1987-89 year group.

According to the statement, Prof Alhassan who until his new appointment was the Principal of the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) is an active member of the group who graduated in 1989.

It assured Prof Alhassan of the group's constant support in diverse ways to enable him exceed his expectations as the Director-General of GBC having made the group proud.

"Our hope is that with his rich experience in the media industry, his tenure would bring about the long desired change and improvement in the management and activities of GBC, especially its programming and news reportage to further help the socio-economic development of Ghana and advancement of its political and governance system," the statement said.

Prof Alhassan has Master's and Doctorate degrees in Communication Studies and was the foundation Dean of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences.

He worked with GBC Radio News and the Ghana News Agency before he left for further studies abroad, after graduating from GIJ.