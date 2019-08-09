Ghana: Accra Region Police Command Moves to Fight Crime

The police will deploy new strategies to fight crime, to ensure peace and stability, the new Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, has assured.

The Police Commander, who did not outline the strategies for security reasons, said there would be no room for criminals and miscreants to operate in the region, adding, "The police will deal ruthlessly with people who want to foment trouble in the region".

DCOP Anim, who said these in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, indicated that the police would ensure peace and stability so that people could go about their duties without fear.

He said that the police would intensify its day and night patrols, snap checks, and swoops among others to prevent crime.

DCOP Anim said he would ensure discipline within the rank and file of personnel in the region, to promote relationship between the police and public.

He urged the public to be law abiding and make personal safety their priority.

Commenting on the upcoming Homowo festival, he urged the people in the region to desist from violence, and urged aggrieved people to go to court for amicable settlement of disputes.

DCOP Anim called on the public and the media to partner the police in crime combating.

"Policing is a shared responsibility and all must support the police to achieve the mandate of protecting lives and properties in the country,"he added.