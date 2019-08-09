Ghana: AG - Kits Unveiled for Team Ghana

The logistics sub-committee of the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) has unveiled Team Ghana's kits and general costume for the contingent at the impending 12th African Games (AG) in Rabat, Morocco from August 16 to September 1.

Ghana will present a contingent size of 139 made up of 91 athletes, 29 coaches and 19 officials from 14 disciplines.

They will all be kitted in Adidas apparel for the multi-sports event.

Unveiling the kits on Wednesday at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium, chairman of the sub-committee, Nana Adu Mankata II said the kits are made of the highest quality brand in terms of fitness kitting across the world and is certified by the Department of Kitting and Jersey in the U.K, which certified.

According to him, in addition to the kits, Team Ghana will portray and sell the rich Ghanaian cultural heritage to the rest of Africa at the Games with the rich Ghanaian traditional kente at the opening and closing ceremonies.

"We have categorised our kitting and general costuming into three fold, departure and arrival costume, opening and closing ceremonies costume as well as camp costumes."

The contingent will depart and arrive in Rabat in red top tracksuit with an inner t-shirt over black tracks and trainers.

For the opening and closing ceremonies, the women will be in Kaba and slit over 'ahenema' slippers with their male counterparts wearing a 'jumper' and 'togas' with 'ahenema' slippers.

At the games village, Nana Mankata II noted that the athletes will be kitted in Adidas branded Ghana t-shirt and polo shirt for easy identification.

They will also have special events kits for their various competitions.

He said there are camp slippers, baseball caps, branded towels, socks among others for the contingent going for the Games, adding that, every athlete will have two polo shirts, three t-shirts and towels for events on the Games grounds.

"We have the sizes and numbers of all the athletes printed on each bag containing particulars of every individual, to prevent stories of missing items from the bags."