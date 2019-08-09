Ghana: EC Resumes Replacement of Voters' ID Cards

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday resumed a nationwide replacement of lost voter ID cards, a statement from the commission announced.
The statement signed by Chairman of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, said replacement of lost ID cards were suspended to enable the commission to concentrate on the just ended 2019 Limited Voters Registration Exercise.
It said the replacement exercise would be done at all the district offices of the EC across the country at a cost of GH₵5.
"To replace a lost Voter ID Card, an applicant would be required to pay a replacement fee of GH₵5.00 into the commission's bank account and the payslip submitted to the district office where the initial registration took place," the release said.
The statement concluded that the fees may be paid at any branch of the GCB Bank nationwide.
