Mozambique: Federica Mogherini Witnesses the Signature of Final Peace Deal in Mozambique

press release

Federica Mogherini travelled to Mozambique to witness the signature of the historic peace agreement between the Mozambican government and the main opposition party RENAMO. During her visit to the country, the High Representative also held a meeting with the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi.

"In a world that is full of conflicts, where everything seems to go in the wrong direction, you are giving us hope today", the EU High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said in her address at the signature ceremony. "Mozambique is giving us hope, Africa is giving us hope. You have to be proud of that as we are proud of you tonight. Your leadership shows today that peace is always possible - difficult, but possible."

The European Union has backed the peace process during the difficult years and will continue to support its implementation with €60 million. High Representative Mogherini emphasized the long-term commitment of the European Union to assisting Mozambique with reconciliation and democratic consolidation of the country.

"Today, you can count on the European Union to continue to be at your side as you build peace. Because peace is not just a signature on paper; it is not just the absence of war and conflict; it is a living project that needs to be built every single day. It is a commitment that we have taken today, that we have witnessed today, that has to translate into real positive change in the lives of every single woman and man in Mozambique."

During her meeting with President Nyusi, the High Representative also discussed the forthcoming presidential and general elections in Mozambique, underlining that the European Union will deploy an Election Observation Mission. A successful electoral process - across the entire territory of Mozambique - is essential to support reconciliation and social integration, and to build on the signed peace agreement as well as the process of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration.

Moreover, the High Representative received an update on recovery activities following the devastating impact of the cyclones Idai and Kenneth: she reiterated EU's strong solidarity with Mozambique, and the ambition to implement as quickly and effectively as possible the additional €200 million mobilized recently by the EU to support the national reconstruction programme.