Tanzania: U.S., Britain Speak Out On Freelance Journalist Erick Kabendera Arrest, Detention

Dar es Salaam — The United States Embassy and the British High Commission have expressed their concern about what they termed as 'steady erosion of due process in the justice system in Tanzania.
In a joint statement released by US Embassy and the British High Commission cited frequent resort to lengthy pre-trial detentions and shifting charges by the justice system as evidence.
"We are particularly concerned about a recent case -- the irregular handling of the arrest, detention, and indictment of investigative journalist Erick Kabendera, including the fact that he was denied access to a lawyer in the early stages of his detention, contrary to the Criminal Procedures Act," reads part of the statement.
It adds: We urge the Government of Tanzania to guarantee due process to each of its citizens, which it has recognized as a basic human right as signatory to multiple UN Human Rights Conventions, among them the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights."
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.