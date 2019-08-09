Malawi: Wanderers Star Madinga Wins Zampira Award

With just a month ago after Be Forward Wanderers hitman Babatunde Adepoju became the inaugural winner for the newly introduced Zampira Pokopoko Promotion supporters' Player of the Month , another Nomads star Francisco Madinga has become the second winner of the July award.

Madinga: DelightedTNM's public relations officer Limbani Nsapato (in white golf shirt) explaining to the media about the Zampira Pokopoko Promo

The Orlando Pirates-bound attacking midfielder . who will pocket cash amounting to K100 000, won the award after amassing 1 613 votes followed by Peter Banda with 1 133 (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Others who were in the race were Khuda Muyaba got 276 votes (Silver Strikers), Richard Chimbamb with 51 votes (Ntopwa FC) and Victor Lungu received 71 votes ( Karonga United).

Madinga said he was "greatly delighted" with the award.

"It gives me the desire to work hard," he said.

TNM public relations and sponsorship manager Limbani Nsapato said the award underscores sponsors' commitment to engage fans.

He was very excited with the progress and response in terms participation not only in supporters player of the month promotion but also in 'Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion' which gives opportunity to all the supporters to predict TNM Super League games and have a chance of winning various fabulous prizes.

He said: "Zampira Promotion aims at enhancing football fans' engagement and developing the game of football in the country."

TNM also conducted the second draw of the promotion inwhich a 40-year-old Dedza based businessman and Wanderers fan, Rabson Ndekha won a K1.5 million after correctly predicting the score between Kamuzu Barracks (KB) and Bullets which ended 1-0 in favour of the KB.

Out of the K1.5 million, Ndekha will get K1 million while thw K500 000 will be donated to a club of his choice to buy football equipment.

According to Nsapato, there has been an increase in the number of supporters taking part in the promotion.

"We are very pleased to announce that supporters have really welcomed the promotion because in our first month of June we registered over 84 000 entries while in July we managed to record over 136 000 entries with over 7 000 correct predictions which was representing a 38 percent increase from our previous month and we can also confirm that the recent Blantyre derby alone involving Nyasa Big Bullets and BeForward Wanderers we registered over 41 000 entries," explained Nsapato.

Apart from the monthly prize in the Zampira promotion , TNM also gives out K50 000 cash to three lucky winners and K1 000 worth airtime to 50 winners everyday while a daily question winner gets K100 000.

This year TNM will also send two lucky winners to Spain to watch a Real Madrid match in La Liga and grand winner will pocket K2 million while the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and a plasma screen respectively.