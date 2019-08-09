Uganda: Five Family Members Die of Suspected Food Poisoning

Photo: Ali Mambule/Daily Monitor
Police officers load the bodies of five family members onto a patrol vehicle. The deceased were found dead inside a rented room in Kiringente Sub County, Mpigi District on August 8, 2019.
9 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ali Mambule

Four children and their mother were on Thursday evening found dead inside a rented house at Nantwala Village, Kiringente Sub County, Mpigi District. Police preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased could have died of food poisoning.

The deceased persons are yet to be identified since they were not known to residents as they had just settled in the area.

Mr Francis Musisi, their landlord said he learnt of the incident when he went to deliver a receipt to his new tenants who occupied the single room only two days ago.

"Eric Hagirimaana, the father of the children came to me on Tuesday and rented a room for his family. They [family members] had spent just two days in the house and we don't know even the names of the wife," he said on Thursday.

Mr Musisi said on Wednesday the deceased persons were alive and children were seen playing in the compound.

"When neighbours saw their door open for the whole day and there was nobody coming out, they opened the door curtains and found the five bodies lying inside the room," he said.

Mr Hagirimaana was not present by the time police detectives arrived at the scene.

Mr Andrew Ainembabazi, the officer in charge of criminal investigations at Mpigi Police Station led a team of police officers to manage the scene of crime.

"We have not arrested any suspects, but investigations into the matter have already started. Some exhibits have been picked from the scene to help in further investigations," Mr Ainembabazi said.

The bodies were taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for mortuary autopsy.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.