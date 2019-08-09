Uganda: Five Family Members Die of Suspected Food Poisoning

Police officers load the bodies of five family members onto a patrol vehicle. The deceased were found dead inside a rented room in Kiringente Sub County, Mpigi District on August 8, 2019.

Four children and their mother were on Thursday evening found dead inside a rented house at Nantwala Village, Kiringente Sub County, Mpigi District. Police preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased could have died of food poisoning.

The deceased persons are yet to be identified since they were not known to residents as they had just settled in the area.

Mr Francis Musisi, their landlord said he learnt of the incident when he went to deliver a receipt to his new tenants who occupied the single room only two days ago.

"Eric Hagirimaana, the father of the children came to me on Tuesday and rented a room for his family. They [family members] had spent just two days in the house and we don't know even the names of the wife," he said on Thursday.

Mr Musisi said on Wednesday the deceased persons were alive and children were seen playing in the compound.

"When neighbours saw their door open for the whole day and there was nobody coming out, they opened the door curtains and found the five bodies lying inside the room," he said.

Mr Hagirimaana was not present by the time police detectives arrived at the scene.

Mr Andrew Ainembabazi, the officer in charge of criminal investigations at Mpigi Police Station led a team of police officers to manage the scene of crime.

"We have not arrested any suspects, but investigations into the matter have already started. Some exhibits have been picked from the scene to help in further investigations," Mr Ainembabazi said.

The bodies were taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for mortuary autopsy.