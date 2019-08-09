Rwanda: Giancarlo Esposito Would be 'Amazing' as Rwandan Version of X-Men Villain - Screenwriter

Cape Town — Could Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito portray a reimagined, Rwandan version of infamous X-Men villain Magneto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? Screenwriter Zack Stentz seems to think so.

After a report by MCU Cosmic suggested that Esposito was up for a "major" role in the multibillion dollar film franchise, Stentz, screenwriter for Thor and X-Men: First Class, tweeted that casting the 65-year-old as a new version of the character with his story rooted in the 1994 Tutsi Genocide would be "pretty amazing".

Previously portrayed by actors Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender, Erik Lehnsherr's origin as a Jewish Holocaust survivor was well established both on screen and in Marvel comics. However, considering that the MCU timeline is currently set in 2023 after the events of Avengers: Endgame and that World War II ended 74 years ago, remaining true to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's 1963 story could make age a difficult factor, as We Got This Covered writes.