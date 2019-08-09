Kenya: One Member of Mombasa Criminal Gang Shot Dead By Police

One member of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza criminal gang was shot dead on Wednesday night in Mtopanga, Kisauni, Mombasa County.
According to Kisauni Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Julius Kiragu, the suspected gang member was shot dead at around 9pm by police officers on patrol.
The slain gang member was in the company of three others who escaped with bullet wounds.
DEADLY ATTACK
"The guy was among a group of three other members. They were asked to stop but instead they tried to escape. The three managed to and police are still pursuing them. We also recovered a panga and stolen phones," Kiragu told Nairobi News.
Following the Monday night attacks by the Wakali Kwanza gang that left 14 people injured, there has been heavy police deployment in Kisauni and Bamburi.
ARRESTED SUSPECTS
Since Monday, eight people have been arrested, three of whom have already been arraigned in court.
The three suspects who have appeared in court are Jackson Okelo, Paul Ayub and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed Hamdan.
The gang descended on residents of Kwa Bulo, Lake View and Bamburi on Monday night with machetes and pangas, robbing and slashing anyone on their path, causing chaos and panic among the residents.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
