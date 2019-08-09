Nigeria: Two Sentenced to Death By Hanging in Ekiti for Robbery

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced two persons to death by hanging for robbery and illegal possession of firearms in Ekiti State.

The condemned men, Adewa Sunday and Adedayo Amos, were said to have robbed one Mrs. Abosede Oyeyemi Malomo at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state on June 4, 2015, in the night.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to section 1(2) (a) of the robbery and firearm special provisions laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. They were said to have robbed the victim with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, thereby inflicting bodily injuries on her.

While delivering his judgement, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, who handed down the 'harsh' verdict, said: "I found the accused person guilty of armed robbery as laid down before me, and they should face the supreme punishment for the offence. "Therefore, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead. "May the good Lord have mercy on your souls."The hearing into the case began on March 27, 2017, and two-count charges bordering on robbery and illegal possession of firearms were slammed on them.

During the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Gbemiga Adaramola, from the Ministry of Justice, called two witnesses and also tendered a cut-to-size pistol, iPad and the victim's statement on oath, as exhibits.

The lawyer to the defendants, Adeyinka Opaleke, didn't call any witness. The victim was said to be reading at night when they broke into her apartment and robbed her at gunpoint.

During the robbery operation, one of the convicts was said to have mistakenly called the actual name of his co-criminal, which served as a veritable lead for the police to carry out their investigations.