Nigeria: Killing of Driver Sparks Protest On Abuja-Kaduna Way

Photo: Premium Times
Abuja-Kaduna Highway (file photo).
9 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The killing of a commercial driver by a unit of the security agencies on Kaduna-Abuja expressway has sparked protests by drivers leading to heavy gridlock along the road.

Our correspondent learnt that the driver of Peugeot J-5 bus was shot by the operatives around Olam, while on his way to Kaduna around 7:30 am.

Other drivers who saw what happened came down to protest the shooting of the driver and parked their cars on the road blocking the highway.

An eye witness said the drivers have refused to move their cars and have blocked both the road leading to and from Abuja causing a lock down along the route.

An eyewitness said no car is currently moving along the route as it has been totally blocked but that more security personnel have been deployed to the place.

The Kaduna State commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan however assured motorists that the matter is being handled.

He posted on Facebook saying, "Kaduna-Abuja Road gridlock around Olam Company. We are working and the road will be cleared in a jiffy."

The police public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo did not pick his call when our correspondent called him.

