Nigeria: Buhari Celebrates Akintola Williams At 100

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
9 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned chartered accountant, iconic leader and legendary teacher, Chief Akintola Williams, who turns a centenarian on Aug. 9.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari congratulated the elder statesman for many honours and pride brought to Nigeria and Africa.

He commended Chief Williams for his pioneering and pace setting roles, laying the foundation for many institutions in the country, which included Nigerian Stock Exchange and Institute of Chartered Accountants.

According to him, these institutions have long turned into strong pillars of the Nigerian economy.

As first chartered accountant in Africa, the President believed Williams's prudent utilisation of time from his youth, and a proclivity for looking beyond circumstances, separated him early for global recognition.

He said this had turned him into an institution that many would continue to study and draw inspiration from.

Buhari extolled the centenarian's adventurous spirit of seeking and taking up challenges like music, arts and promotion of culture.

He added that this underscored his willingness to always serve the country and move it to greater heights through knowledge, wisdom and counsels to leaders.

The President joined family, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with Williams, and for achieving the feat of inspiring the largest professional services firm in Nigeria with Deloitte & Touche.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Chief Williams health and strength to continue serving God, the country and humanity.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.