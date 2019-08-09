Nigerian Pilgrims Will Go for Symbolic Stoning of Devil From Mina - NAHCON

Makkah — The representative of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Aliyu Tanko, has said that Nigerian pilgrims will go for Jamrat (symbolic stoning of devil) from Mina instead of Muzdalifah to avoid loss of lives.

Dr Tanko, who said this on Thursday night at a pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders in Makkah, stated that the movement from Arafat to Muzdalifah which started at the same time for all countries required a deliberate strategy to avoid confusion and difficulties.

He said the situation necessitated the deliberate plan that Nigerian pilgrims would keep moving to Jamrat in groups with a guide.

He said the pilgrims would keep heading to Jamrat till 3 o'clock in the hours of Sunday (10th Dhul-Hijjah) to give room for those from other continents.

Dr Tanko, who said that they would resume at 10am same day for those who had not performed the symbolic stoning of devil, noted that the movement from 'Arafat to Muzdalifah was always difficult.

"It requires the commitment of leadership of pilgrims boards in States and NAHCON. There is no permanent stay in Muzdalifah. You come, pray Maghrib and Ishai, rest a little and proceed," he also said.

In his opening remarks, the NAHCON Chairman, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, hailed the Saudi authorities over their special consideration and concessions to ease this year's Hajj exercise for Nigerian pilgrims.

Barr. Muhammad listed some of the considerations and concessions to include the facilities provided for the pilgrims in Mina, 'Arafat and Muzdalifah, and the latitude for continued payment of this year's Hajj fares up to some few days to the commencement of the exercise.

He thanked the Nigerian Embassy, Consulate, the Saudi authorities, State pilgrims Boards, Agencies and all stakeholders for their cooperation and support during the preparation, airlift stages and the movement of pilgrims to Makkah for the actual Hajj rites that begins on Friday.

The chairman called on all stakeholders for more support and cooperation to ensure that this year's exercise was diligently executed to the satisfaction of all.