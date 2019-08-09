Nigeria: Hajj 2019 - Jos Imam, Abubakar, Corporal Bashir Visits Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Makkah — The Islamic cleric in Jos, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi who saved lives of Christians as well as an officer of the Nigerian Airforce Corporal Umar Bashir who returned lost 37,000 Euros to the owner are attending this year's Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Imam Abdullahi to serve in the National Ulama team, while the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON included the Airforce officer in the National Security Team.

The duo attended Pre-'Arafat's meeting with stakeholders in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night where they were introduced by NAHCON's Chairman, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed.

Imam Abdullahi received global recognition and award after he hid 226 christian men, women and children after they came under attack from unknown gunmen in villages around Barikin Ladi, Plateau state on June 23, 2018.

Barr Mohammed, while introducing the cleric, said "Imam Abubakar was directly nominated to serve in the National Ulama Team by President Muhammadu Buhari who directed us to include him in the team".

Mohammed, who said what the Islamic cleric had done "is expected of every true Muslim", added that Corporal Umar had also been promoted by the Airforce for returning the lost money at Kano Hajj Camp to the owner on July 7.

He enjoined Muslims to emulate them.