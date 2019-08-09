Nigeria: Funke Akindele Wears the Director Cap in New Ebonylife Film

Popular Nollywood comic actress and producer Funke Akindele-Bello has been announced as the director for the upcoming EbonyLife film 'Your Excellency'. It will be the first time the award-winning actress is directing a feature film. Known for comedy series such as 'Jenifa's Diary', Akindele-Bello is excited to take on this new challenge.

"'Your Excellency' has a great script, excellent cast and an experienced production team, so I'm looking forward to making the best possible film. It's great to be working with Aunty Mo again, so soon after the success of 'Chief Daddy', and hopefully we can make another hit movie."

Already in production, 'Your Excellency' is a social-media-driven political comedy that parades top stars in Nollywood. They include Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma 'Chigul' Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones. The director will also be starring in the movie.

The movie tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender - all through the power of social media. As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except viral soundbites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency.

'Your Excellency' will join the list of comedy flicks from the stables of EbonyLife such as the 'Wedding Party (1&2)' and 'Chief Daddy'. The company revealed that its choice to partner with the actress for the production is to ensure that its success streak is maintained and moreover, Akindele-Bello is known for producing award-winning TV series.

"EbonyLife Films is really excited to have Funke Akindele at the helm, directing her first feature. Her knack for telling a good story, her comedic instincts and an incredible work ethic make her the perfect choice for this film. Everyone will be able to relate to the characters and the way in which social media is shaping our lives and the country's future," said Mo Abudu, Executive Producer of EbonyLife Films.

The movie is produced by Isioma Osaje and James Amuta, and written by Yinka Ogun.