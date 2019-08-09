Nigeria Shiite Leader Zakzaky Allowed to Seek Medical Attention in India

Abuja — Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) spiritual leader Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in detention since December 2015, has been granted permission to seek medical attention.

The High Court in Kaduna State, northwestern Nigeria, on Monday granted the Sheikh and his wife Zeenat leave to seek medical attention in India, following which the case against him will continue. Justice Darius Khobo ordered that the couple be accompanied abroad by officials of the Kaduna State government.

No date has been fixed for the defendants to embark on the medical trip.

Prosecutor Dari Bayero said the prosecution team would study the judgment to see if there are grounds for appeal.

Zakzaky and his wife are facing charges related to culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disturbance of public peace.

They have been in detention since 2015 when their supporters clashed with the military leading to the killing of more than 300 persons in Zaria, in Kaduna state.

A similar clash in April 2014 led to the death of more than 35 people, including Zakzaky's three sons.

In recent months there have been almost daily marches by the IMN in the capital as concerns rose over Zakzaky's health. Supporters and his lawyer said his and his wife's health was deteriorating while in custody.

On July 27, 2019, the High Court in Abuja declared the IMN a proscribed organisation following a series of protests, some of which turned violent.

Authorities say that Shiite Muslims in the country can go about their normal religious activities but the IMN group remains banned because of its reputation for violence.

The group has however challenged the ban in court.