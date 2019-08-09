South Africa: SA Donates Over R100 Million to South Sudan

South Africa has donated over R100 million worth of humanitarian assistance to the Republic of South Sudan.
International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini officially handed-over the humanitarian assistance in the South Sudanese capital - Juba on Thursday.
"We are here not only to pledge solidarity but to tangibly demonstrate our support through humanitarian assistance.
"This assistance package is valued at over R100 000 000,"said the Deputy Minister.
The assistance packages will see each recipient receive a full meal package that comprises of sweet sorghum, red beans, salt and cooking oil.
In the recent past, famine and drought have added to the challenges faced by South Sudan while it was still dealing with the process of post-conflict reconstruction and development at the same time consolidating the peace process.
Handing over the assistance, Mashego-Dlamini said South Africa hopes that the assistance will contribute to the alleviation of social-economic challenges facing vulnerable communities, including refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, comprising mainly of women and children.
The people of South Sudan are in the process of establishing a transitional government through a peace agreement by parties with a deadline of 12 November 2019.
Mashego-Dlamini wished the South-Sudanese as they march ahead to 12 November 2019.
"We are confident that as South Sudanese you will find lasting solutions to the challenges before you. Peace and development are two sides of the same coin. Without peace you can't have development.
"We know that the people of South Sudan share our view that meaningful and inclusive dialogue is the most effective way to resolve political challenges and bring about lasting and durable solutions," she said.
Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.
