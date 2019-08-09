Kenya: Gor Mahia Names New Captain

Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation
Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna, left, wheels away in celebration with teammate Meddie Kagere (file photo).
9 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenneth Muguna will captain Gor Mahia in the 2018/19 season, the club has revealed. The midfielder replaces Harun Shakava who left the club after five seasons to join Zambian side Nkana.

The former Western Stima midfielder re-joined the team after an unsuccessful spell with Albanian side FK Tirana last year. He says he is delighted to be named the captain of the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

"I am happy to be named the captain of one of the most successful teams in East Africa and I am hoping we will work together as players and management to win more titles this season. I am aware of the huge responsibility that comes with captaining a club of Gor's stature but I am banking on my experience in top flight football as well as the support of everyone at the club to ensure we succeed as a team." Muguna told Nation Sport.

He will be assisted by his former teammate at Western Stima, defender Joash Onyango. Meanwhile, the team is set to leaves for Burundi on Saturday morning ahead of their preliminary Caf Champions League first leg tie against Aigle Noir on Sunday afternoon.

