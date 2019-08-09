South Africa: 16 Armed Robbers Make Off With Boxes of Chocolate in Business Robbery

Police in Gauteng are on the hunt for 16 suspects following a robbery at Jet Park in Boksburg earlier this week, police have said.
The suspects arrived in two trucks at approximately 21:30 on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.
According to Masondo, 16 suspects, one of which was a woman, entered the company and held employees and security guards at gunpoint.
They also ordered employees to load boxes of chocolate into their truck. The value of the chocolates cannot be confirmed at this stage.
"The suspects also took cellphones from employees and drove off," Masondo added.
No injuries were reported during the crime.
Police have opened a case of business robbery and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
Part of the police investigation will be to establish if the gang is involved in other crimes, especially where the same modus operandi was used.
Police have appealed to anyone who might have information that can assist in arresting the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.