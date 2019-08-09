Malawi Education Genocide - Govt Discriminating Northerners in Secondary School Selection

opinion

Regionalism, corruption, tribalism and discriminsation has been the hallmark of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Since the late president Bingu wa Mutharika reintroduced the much-discredited quota system, first introduced by MCP government in 1987, DPP has systematically adopted an exclusion policy in favour of those close to power.

Malawi learners in the south dance all the way to access quality education as northernors mourn

Everyone in Malawi knows that DPP has made it a point that all high and strategic positions in both government and state-owned enterprises are headed by someone from the southern region, especially the Lhomwe belt. Even government contracts are awarded to cronies of the political elite and party cadres.

What is little known is that government has also been pursuing a surreptious policy of selecting many students to secondary school from the southern region at primary school level. The 2019 Primary School Leaving Certificate Results have opened the eyes of many Malawians about the persecution of the northerners.

Statistical data shows that many learners from the south have been selected to secondary schools followed by the central region but very few from the north. Is this a reflection of merit? Certianly, it is not. This part of DPP extension of quota system meant to supress education in the north. The figures are revealing. For example, a total of 109 pupils from the south have been selected to Blantyre Secondary School, 11 from the centre and none from the north.

Another interestiing feature is that 116 learners from the south have been selected to Dedza secondary school which is the centre where only 34 learners have been selected and no one from the north. Mtendere secondary school, also from the central region will host 39 pupils from the south, 13 learners from central region and none from the north.

As if this is not enough unfairness and insentivity, Robert Laws which is in the northern region will have 34 pupils from central region while only 8 from the north. Another secondary school, St John Bosco will have 39 pupils from the central region while 13 will come from the north. Nkhata Bay secondary school will have 27 pupils from central region and 25 from the north 25. Mzuzu secondary scool will host 56 pupils from central region while 56 will come from the north. Yet no single leaner from the north has been selected to five central region secondary school.

Only 4 pupils have been selected to Lilongwe Girls, 110 from the centre and 63 from the south. Loyola secondary school, based in Kasungu will have 77 pupils from the central region and 8 from the north. Nkhamenya girls has 44 learners and north only 4.

It clear from the selection that government is limiting the population of the north from accessing education. This unfair seletion of primary school pupils to access secondary school education is also reproduced at tertiary level where the quota system will mean even fewer learners access education.

For example, some students from the north with as low as 13 points have failed to secure a place at a tertiary institution. Yet someone from the south with as many as 28 points has been admitted to university. Why is government persecuting the north in all spheres of life?

Quota system is evil. It has to be fought tool and nail to eradicate it once and for all for the benefit of all Malawians. As Billy Mayaya has pointed out: 'As civil society, we demand the Ministry of Education and Maneb to immediately withdraw the fradulent PSLC results to pave for an immediate independent audit. "

And I can add: this is a time bomb.