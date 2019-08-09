Nigeria: NANS Pickets MTN Offices Over Killings in South Africa

Abeokuta — The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogun state on Thursday picketed some South African's firms in Abeokuta in protest against the incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

The South Africa firms picketed included MTN Offices and Stanbic IBTC Bank, among others located in Abeokuta.

The protest started from the Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe-Irohin, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta at exactly 9:00am.

The students took the protest to different areas in Abeokuta with placards bearing inscriptions such as; "We say no to xenophobic attack", "NANS shall apply the third law of motion"; and "South Africa has declared war against Nigeria," among others.

The demonstration was monitored by men of the state Police command and other security agents with three security patrol vehicles to ensure the safety of protesters and pedestrians.

Responding to questions from journalists, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Azeez Adeyemi, said: "We need to tell the South African government that Nigeria is no longer at peace with the xenophobic attack; we can no longer keep quiet.

"We cannot watch our brothers in South Africa being killed. Our plan is this struggle; we have shutdown MTN Office, Stanbic IBTC Bank and after today, if the killing still continues in South Africa we will now go by the law of motion.

"For every action there is equal and opposite reaction; our own reaction here will be three times their own reaction. If they reopen any organisation that we have shut down here, they will see the wrath of Nigerian students; we will not hesitate to show them what Nigerian students can do."